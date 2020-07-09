2339 Eutaw Plaza

Amenities

This apartment is on Eutaw Place in Reservoir Hill! This is a wonderful street with plenty of parking. This 2nd floor apartment is quiet and will give you the space you need to live comfortably. This setup would also be great for roommates! This apartment has two large bedrooms.You will also enjoy the huge eat-in kitchen with all the major appliances and marble floors! Close to MICA, public transit, and Charles street! Walking distance to Druid Park. Don't miss out on this wonderful apartment home. More pics to come!