All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2339 Eutaw Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2339 Eutaw Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2339 Eutaw Plaza

2339 Eutaw Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2339 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment is on Eutaw Place in Reservoir Hill! This is a wonderful street with plenty of parking. This 2nd floor apartment is quiet and will give you the space you need to live comfortably. This setup would also be great for roommates! This apartment has two large bedrooms.You will also enjoy the huge eat-in kitchen with all the major appliances and marble floors! Close to MICA, public transit, and Charles street! Walking distance to Druid Park. Don't miss out on this wonderful apartment home. More pics to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza have any available units?
2339 Eutaw Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2339 Eutaw Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Eutaw Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Eutaw Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Eutaw Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Eutaw Plaza offers parking.
Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Eutaw Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza have a pool?
No, 2339 Eutaw Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2339 Eutaw Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Eutaw Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 Eutaw Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 Eutaw Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland