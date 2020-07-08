All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

233 S ANN STREET

233 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Spacious three story THS newly remodeled from top to bottom, featuring large stunning kitchen with granite, new stainless appliances, new baths, two powder rooms, refinished wood floors, new carpeting, custom light fixtures, exposed brick walls, insulated windows, and private rear deck under a treed canopy. Perfectly located between Patterson Park and the heart of this historic neighborhood. Convenient to everywhere, yet not adversely impacted by commercial - predominantly residential on sought after block

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 S ANN STREET have any available units?
233 S ANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 S ANN STREET have?
Some of 233 S ANN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
233 S ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 233 S ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 233 S ANN STREET offer parking?
No, 233 S ANN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 233 S ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 S ANN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 233 S ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 233 S ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 233 S ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 S ANN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

