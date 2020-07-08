233 S ANN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious three story THS newly remodeled from top to bottom, featuring large stunning kitchen with granite, new stainless appliances, new baths, two powder rooms, refinished wood floors, new carpeting, custom light fixtures, exposed brick walls, insulated windows, and private rear deck under a treed canopy. Perfectly located between Patterson Park and the heart of this historic neighborhood. Convenient to everywhere, yet not adversely impacted by commercial - predominantly residential on sought after block