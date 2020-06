Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LUXURIOUS PARK FRONT HOME, PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES, WITH PARKING. Home is fully loaded, featuring large chef's kitchen with granite countertops, built in wall oven & microwave, cook top with custom hood, 4 master suites with connecting baths & upper level suite with wet bar leading out to roof top deck over looking the park. Also includes high end washer & dryer, dual zone central heat/ac, smart thermostats and more. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!