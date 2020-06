Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AMAZING END OF UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF CANTON!THIS COSY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS,2.5 BATHS AND AN OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. OPEN MASTER BEDROOM ON THE THIRD FLOOR. REFINISHED FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, THIRD FLOOR MASTER SUITE LEADING TO WALK-OUT ROOF DECK WITH BREATH-TAKING VIEWS.ALMOST 2000 SQ.FT WITH PARKING!AMAZING LOCATION,WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS,BARS,GROCERIES,PATTERSON PARK AND THE HARBOR!