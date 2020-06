Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Stunning renovation with super functional layout, 3 bedrooms above grade with 3 full baths, roof top deck with skyline and water view, 2 car parking. Gorgeous main level with coffered ceiling, original curve xstaircase, shiplap walls and exposed ductwork. Kithcen with mareble counters and SS appliances. Master suite with spa - each room whits is on bath - walking distance to JHP, Fells Point, Inner Harbour and Patterson Park.