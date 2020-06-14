All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

2221 Fleet Street - 1

2221 Fleet Street · (443) 541-7821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2221 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful home is huge. Has plenty of room and plenty of light. Windows on the front, the back, and the side. These are large rooms in a wide row home. Many original architectural details and moldings were preserved during renovation. Never rented, this historic house is your future home. 3 Full Baths are perfect for roommates. Right at the edge of Canton and Fells Point is very convenient.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME:
This home has a lot of space! There are full bathrooms on every finished floor, so this would be great for a roommate scenario. It also retains much of the historic charm and has not lost its essential personality by putting in cheap, hollow-core doors, thin laminate flooring, etc. The rooftop deck has a commanding, 360 degree view of the harbor, downtown skyline and other prime city perspectives. This home is located within easy walking distance to both Fells Point and Canton bars, shops, restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 have any available units?
2221 Fleet Street - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 have?
Some of 2221 Fleet Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Fleet Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Fleet Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Fleet Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Fleet Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2221 Fleet Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Fleet Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2221 Fleet Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2221 Fleet Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Fleet Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Fleet Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
