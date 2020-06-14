2221 Fleet Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful home is huge. Has plenty of room and plenty of light. Windows on the front, the back, and the side. These are large rooms in a wide row home. Many original architectural details and moldings were preserved during renovation. Never rented, this historic house is your future home. 3 Full Baths are perfect for roommates. Right at the edge of Canton and Fells Point is very convenient.



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME:

This home has a lot of space! There are full bathrooms on every finished floor, so this would be great for a roommate scenario. It also retains much of the historic charm and has not lost its essential personality by putting in cheap, hollow-core doors, thin laminate flooring, etc. The rooftop deck has a commanding, 360 degree view of the harbor, downtown skyline and other prime city perspectives. This home is located within easy walking distance to both Fells Point and Canton bars, shops, restaurants!