Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

2215 BOYER STREET

2215 Boyer Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Boyer Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Sweet home just 1/2 block off of Patterson Park with a great enclosed outdoor space. The first floor has an open layout living room and kitchen. The second level is one master suite with a den area and an updated full bath. The lower level has a bonus/recreation area, a laundry area, and an additional full bath. Easy walk to Hopkins, Fells Point, Canton, and the Harbor. Close to bus lines, hospital shuttle stops, scooters and bike rentals, and the water taxi. Great enclave of homes on this intersection of alley streets full of string lights and plants, and used by lots of neighbors to socialize. No pet restrictions or pet deposit and owner pays water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 BOYER STREET have any available units?
2215 BOYER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2215 BOYER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2215 BOYER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 BOYER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 BOYER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2215 BOYER STREET offer parking?
No, 2215 BOYER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2215 BOYER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 BOYER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 BOYER STREET have a pool?
No, 2215 BOYER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2215 BOYER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2215 BOYER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 BOYER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 BOYER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 BOYER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 BOYER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
