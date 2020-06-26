2215 BOYER STREET

Amenities

Sweet home just 1/2 block off of Patterson Park with a great enclosed outdoor space. The first floor has an open layout living room and kitchen. The second level is one master suite with a den area and an updated full bath. The lower level has a bonus/recreation area, a laundry area, and an additional full bath. Easy walk to Hopkins, Fells Point, Canton, and the Harbor. Close to bus lines, hospital shuttle stops, scooters and bike rentals, and the water taxi. Great enclave of homes on this intersection of alley streets full of string lights and plants, and used by lots of neighbors to socialize. No pet restrictions or pet deposit and owner pays water!