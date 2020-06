Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

**** Section 8 VOUCHER holders *****

This is an updated 3 beds 2 bath townhouse with lots of space.. There is a spacious living an dining and a ALL NEW kitchen appliances. This unit was freshly painted and is complete with a large windows that allows ample lighting....beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room while there is tiles and carpet in other rooms. This unit has central air and is very central to all major schools, shopping, Light Rail and restaurants. We welcome Section 8 VOUCHER holders. CALL US TODAY (240) 206 6044 !!

Contact us to schedule a showing.