218 S Duncan St

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel

Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom EOG townhome in Upper Fells Point boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick charm throughout! The main level offers a spacious floorplan with fully-equipped modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The upper level provides a master suite with private bath plus an additional bedroom and full bath. Additional features include a fantastic rooftop deck and high-efficiency washer/dryer.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



