Baltimore, MD
218 S Duncan St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

218 S Duncan St

218 South Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Upper Fells Point
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

218 South Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom EOG townhome in Upper Fells Point boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick charm throughout! The main level offers a spacious floorplan with fully-equipped modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The upper level provides a master suite with private bath plus an additional bedroom and full bath. Additional features include a fantastic rooftop deck and high-efficiency washer/dryer.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 S Duncan St have any available units?
218 S Duncan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 S Duncan St have?
Some of 218 S Duncan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 S Duncan St currently offering any rent specials?
218 S Duncan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 S Duncan St pet-friendly?
No, 218 S Duncan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 218 S Duncan St offer parking?
No, 218 S Duncan St does not offer parking.
Does 218 S Duncan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 S Duncan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 S Duncan St have a pool?
No, 218 S Duncan St does not have a pool.
Does 218 S Duncan St have accessible units?
No, 218 S Duncan St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 S Duncan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 S Duncan St has units with dishwashers.
