2110 HOMEWOOD AVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

2110 HOMEWOOD AVE

2110 Homewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Homewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Five Bedroom/ Two Bath- Amazing Renovation - OPEN house scheduled for 12/11/2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm or 12/13 from 3:00-4:00.
Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home that has been renovated. The 1st level features a huge living room with lots of natural light, a formal dining room, a full bathroom with a stand up shower and an eat in kitchen. The 2nd floor features 3 big bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The 3rd floor features 2 private bedrooms with a walk out deck, that allows you to enjoy your morning coffee while seeing the sunrise. The basement is unfinished and features the washer and dryer. Small animals are allowed with a pet deposit. You will not believe this amazing property! Rent now before it gets snagged up! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com

(RLNE5101890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE have any available units?
2110 HOMEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2110 HOMEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 HOMEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
