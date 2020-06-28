2110 HOMEWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Five Bedroom/ Two Bath- Amazing Renovation - OPEN house scheduled for 12/11/2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm or 12/13 from 3:00-4:00.

Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home that has been renovated. The 1st level features a huge living room with lots of natural light, a formal dining room, a full bathroom with a stand up shower and an eat in kitchen. The 2nd floor features 3 big bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The 3rd floor features 2 private bedrooms with a walk out deck, that allows you to enjoy your morning coffee while seeing the sunrise. The basement is unfinished and features the washer and dryer. Small animals are allowed with a pet deposit. You will not believe this amazing property! Rent now before it gets snagged up! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com



