All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2104 Penrose Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2104 Penrose Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2104 Penrose Ave

2104 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2104 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a MUST SEE! Available for immediate move in, This beautiful recently renovated 4 bedroom townhome located in the lexington community of west Baltimore is equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful dark hardwood cabinets, Tile flooring in kitchen area, washer and dryer and much more. Plenty of space for storage in basement area. Schedule a showing today to come see this beautiful property.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2104-penrose-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Penrose Ave have any available units?
2104 Penrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Penrose Ave have?
Some of 2104 Penrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Penrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Penrose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Penrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Penrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Penrose Ave offer parking?
No, 2104 Penrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Penrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Penrose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Penrose Ave have a pool?
No, 2104 Penrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Penrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 2104 Penrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Penrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Penrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland