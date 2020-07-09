Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

207 S. Ann St. Available 07/15/20 207 S. Ann St - Huge 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Fells Point - Lovely Huge 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Fells Point. Close to Johns Hopkins and blocks from Fells Point. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room. Large kitchen/dining area with appliances including: electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Great outdoor space for barbecuing off kitchen with storage unit. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a laundry room. Small deck off the back bedroom. Thirds floor has large bedroom and also a room that can be used as a office or den. The home also has a roof top deck with great views of Baltimore. Available Mid-July $1900.00 month + utilities.



(RLNE2427020)