Baltimore, MD
207 S. Ann St.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

207 S. Ann St.

207 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Upper Fells Point
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

207 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
207 S. Ann St. Available 07/15/20 207 S. Ann St - Huge 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Fells Point - Lovely Huge 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Fells Point. Close to Johns Hopkins and blocks from Fells Point. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room. Large kitchen/dining area with appliances including: electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Great outdoor space for barbecuing off kitchen with storage unit. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a laundry room. Small deck off the back bedroom. Thirds floor has large bedroom and also a room that can be used as a office or den. The home also has a roof top deck with great views of Baltimore. Available Mid-July $1900.00 month + utilities.

(RLNE2427020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 S. Ann St. have any available units?
207 S. Ann St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 S. Ann St. have?
Some of 207 S. Ann St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 S. Ann St. currently offering any rent specials?
207 S. Ann St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S. Ann St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 S. Ann St. is pet friendly.
Does 207 S. Ann St. offer parking?
No, 207 S. Ann St. does not offer parking.
Does 207 S. Ann St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 S. Ann St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S. Ann St. have a pool?
No, 207 S. Ann St. does not have a pool.
Does 207 S. Ann St. have accessible units?
No, 207 S. Ann St. does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S. Ann St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 S. Ann St. has units with dishwashers.

