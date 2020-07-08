All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD

206 Saint Dunstans Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 Saint Dunstans Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Picture perfect four bedroom, two full and two half bath porch front classic stucco colonial with pristine fenced yard on pretty Saint Dunstans in Homeland. Updated bathrooms, french doors and fine mill work are just some of the features of this lovely home. The stunning new kitchen features marble counters, stainless high end appliances, a spacious island and beverage nook just off the soaring family room addition with beamed ceilings and custom built ins. The peaceful solarium is drenched in sun and open to the living room with fireplace. Beautiful dining room featuring french doors to a pristine patio & garden. Finished third level with fourth bedroom and a spacious recreation room in the lower level... Simply nothing to do but move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD have any available units?
206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD have?
Some of 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD offer parking?
No, 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD have a pool?
No, 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland