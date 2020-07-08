206 SAINT DUNSTANS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Picture perfect four bedroom, two full and two half bath porch front classic stucco colonial with pristine fenced yard on pretty Saint Dunstans in Homeland. Updated bathrooms, french doors and fine mill work are just some of the features of this lovely home. The stunning new kitchen features marble counters, stainless high end appliances, a spacious island and beverage nook just off the soaring family room addition with beamed ceilings and custom built ins. The peaceful solarium is drenched in sun and open to the living room with fireplace. Beautiful dining room featuring french doors to a pristine patio & garden. Finished third level with fourth bedroom and a spacious recreation room in the lower level... Simply nothing to do but move in