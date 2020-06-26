205 South Ann St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel

New Listing to Hit the Market!!! 205 S. Ann St located in the Fells Point Community of Baltimore City, Moments away from Downtown and quick and easy access to I-95. This 3 Bed 3.5 Bath home comes equipped with Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and maple hardwood cabinets, immaculate hard wood floors through out, exposed brick wall, Large master bathrooms in each and every bedroom and a roof top deck perfect for when friends and family come over! Schedule a showing and come see how beautiful this home really is!!