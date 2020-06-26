All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 3 2019

205 South Ann St

205 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
New Listing to Hit the Market!!! 205 S. Ann St located in the Fells Point Community of Baltimore City, Moments away from Downtown and quick and easy access to I-95. This 3 Bed 3.5 Bath home comes equipped with Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and maple hardwood cabinets, immaculate hard wood floors through out, exposed brick wall, Large master bathrooms in each and every bedroom and a roof top deck perfect for when friends and family come over! Schedule a showing and come see how beautiful this home really is!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 South Ann St have any available units?
205 South Ann St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 South Ann St have?
Some of 205 South Ann St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 South Ann St currently offering any rent specials?
205 South Ann St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 South Ann St pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 South Ann St is pet friendly.
Does 205 South Ann St offer parking?
No, 205 South Ann St does not offer parking.
Does 205 South Ann St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 South Ann St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 South Ann St have a pool?
No, 205 South Ann St does not have a pool.
Does 205 South Ann St have accessible units?
No, 205 South Ann St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 South Ann St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 South Ann St does not have units with dishwashers.
