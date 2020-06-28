205 S CLINTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

For Rent and For Sale!!! Ultra Cool Floor Plan, Private Parking, Courtyard and Brand New Roof! The interior has been freshly painted with an agreeable gray paint throughout on all levels. The interior main level offers a floating catwalk that leads to the kitchen and dining area which overlook the fully covered wood floored family room below. Outside of the kitchen and dining area there is a private courtyard as well a private parking pad. The upper level offers a full master-suite area with wood flooring, sitting area, walk-in closet, ceramic tile bath and upper level laundry. The lower level offers a very large family room with high ceilings, a second bedroom and separate full bath. All financing types welcome.