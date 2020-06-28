All apartments in Baltimore
Location

205 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
For Rent and For Sale!!! Ultra Cool Floor Plan, Private Parking, Courtyard and Brand New Roof! The interior has been freshly painted with an agreeable gray paint throughout on all levels. The interior main level offers a floating catwalk that leads to the kitchen and dining area which overlook the fully covered wood floored family room below. Outside of the kitchen and dining area there is a private courtyard as well a private parking pad. The upper level offers a full master-suite area with wood flooring, sitting area, walk-in closet, ceramic tile bath and upper level laundry. The lower level offers a very large family room with high ceilings, a second bedroom and separate full bath. All financing types welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 S CLINTON STREET have any available units?
205 S CLINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 S CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 205 S CLINTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 S CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
205 S CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 S CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 205 S CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 205 S CLINTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 205 S CLINTON STREET offers parking.
Does 205 S CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 S CLINTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 S CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 205 S CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 205 S CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 205 S CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 205 S CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 S CLINTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
