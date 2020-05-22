All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

204 N PORT STREET

204 North Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable home located just steps from Hopkins with easy commuter access to 95, 83, and 895. This 2 bedroom 1 full bath home is why we love city living. This cozy home has been freshly renovated with all new appliances and is truly move in ready. Don't be fulled by the seemingly small footprint of this one, this home features massive private patio and large basement for all your storage needs. Enjoy being walking distance to Harbor East, Fells Point, the harbor, and more while living tucked away on quiet N. Port St. Perfect home for those looking to enjoy city life without the hefty price tag! To schedule a showing contact Meighan Sweeney 410.279.0087 or MeighanMoves@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N PORT STREET have any available units?
204 N PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 204 N PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
204 N PORT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 204 N PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 204 N PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 204 N PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 204 N PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N PORT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 204 N PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 204 N PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 204 N PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N PORT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 N PORT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 N PORT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

