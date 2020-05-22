204 N PORT STREET

Amenities

Adorable home located just steps from Hopkins with easy commuter access to 95, 83, and 895. This 2 bedroom 1 full bath home is why we love city living. This cozy home has been freshly renovated with all new appliances and is truly move in ready. Don't be fulled by the seemingly small footprint of this one, this home features massive private patio and large basement for all your storage needs. Enjoy being walking distance to Harbor East, Fells Point, the harbor, and more while living tucked away on quiet N. Port St. Perfect home for those looking to enjoy city life without the hefty price tag! To schedule a showing contact Meighan Sweeney 410.279.0087 or MeighanMoves@gmail.com