Welcome to this beautiful renovation just steps away from Johns Hopkins! This 3BR/3.5BA townhome offers all 3BR above grade, each with their own custom bathroom and large closet space. Recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and neutral palette throughout. Washer/dryer on upper level for convenience. Enjoy a private parking pad in the rear and a large rooftop deck w/ views of the Baltimore skyline. Schedule your tour today!