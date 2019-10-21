All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:30 PM

2038 BANK STREET

2038 Bank Street · (410) 675-1550
Location

2038 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Simply charming Upper Fells Point home will have you swooning. This classic two bedroom two and a half bath Butcher Hill home boasts original hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, with many thoughtful updates throughout. You'll forget you are in the city when you enjoy your private patio space, and with two private master suites, you'll never share a bathroom again! All of this nestled on quite Bank St. where the best of the city is steps away. Easy walk to the nightlife and shopping of Fells Point, Canton, and Harbor East and easy commuter access to 95,895, and 83. This home is why we love charm city living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 BANK STREET have any available units?
2038 BANK STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2038 BANK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2038 BANK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 BANK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2038 BANK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2038 BANK STREET offer parking?
No, 2038 BANK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2038 BANK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 BANK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 BANK STREET have a pool?
No, 2038 BANK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2038 BANK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2038 BANK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 BANK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 BANK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 BANK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 BANK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
