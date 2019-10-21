2038 BANK STREET

Amenities

Simply charming Upper Fells Point home will have you swooning. This classic two bedroom two and a half bath Butcher Hill home boasts original hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, with many thoughtful updates throughout. You'll forget you are in the city when you enjoy your private patio space, and with two private master suites, you'll never share a bathroom again! All of this nestled on quite Bank St. where the best of the city is steps away. Easy walk to the nightlife and shopping of Fells Point, Canton, and Harbor East and easy commuter access to 95,895, and 83. This home is why we love charm city living!