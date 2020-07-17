Amenities
203 S. Chester St, Available 08/15/20 Attn JHU Medical! Gorgeous Upper Fells Point 3bd/2.5ba w/ W/D & CAC! --Available 8/15! - Gorgeous Upper Fells Point 3bd/2.5ba with updates throughout! Hardwood floors with exposed interior brick. Central a/c! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, tile counters and tons of cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub. Two small decks and rear patio perfect for entertaining! Ceiling fans with overhead lighting throughout. Washer/Dryer! Utilities not included in rent. Available 8/15!
Video link (occupied): https://youtu.be/6QaJkzhVteU
Super convenient to Johns Hopkins Medical campus, Fells Point, downtown and so much more! And it's inside the 'free Lyft zone' for JHU medical students!
Small dogs only pet policy. No cats, please. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
