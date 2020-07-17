All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
203 S. Chester St,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

203 South Chester Street · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Baltimore
Upper Fells Point
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

203 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 S. Chester St, · Avail. Aug 15

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
203 S. Chester St, Available 08/15/20 Attn JHU Medical! Gorgeous Upper Fells Point 3bd/2.5ba w/ W/D & CAC! --Available 8/15! - Gorgeous Upper Fells Point 3bd/2.5ba with updates throughout! Hardwood floors with exposed interior brick. Central a/c! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, tile counters and tons of cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub. Two small decks and rear patio perfect for entertaining! Ceiling fans with overhead lighting throughout. Washer/Dryer! Utilities not included in rent. Available 8/15!

Video link (occupied): https://youtu.be/6QaJkzhVteU

Super convenient to Johns Hopkins Medical campus, Fells Point, downtown and so much more! And it's inside the 'free Lyft zone' for JHU medical students!

Small dogs only pet policy. No cats, please. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5888126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S. Chester St, have any available units?
203 S. Chester St, has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 S. Chester St, have?
Some of 203 S. Chester St,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 S. Chester St, currently offering any rent specials?
203 S. Chester St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S. Chester St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 S. Chester St, is pet friendly.
Does 203 S. Chester St, offer parking?
No, 203 S. Chester St, does not offer parking.
Does 203 S. Chester St, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 S. Chester St, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S. Chester St, have a pool?
No, 203 S. Chester St, does not have a pool.
Does 203 S. Chester St, have accessible units?
No, 203 S. Chester St, does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S. Chester St, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 S. Chester St, has units with dishwashers.
