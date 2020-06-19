203 E. 33rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 5bd/2.5ba Charles Village - Available 6/9! - Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 5bd/2.5ba Charles Village rowhome with a Front & Rear Porch and Hardwood Floors throughout. There is a den that could be used as an additional bedroom! The home comes with a Mudroom, Kitchen Island, Faux Fireplace, Dishwasher, Unfinished Basement, and Washer/Dryer. 1 Off-Street Parking Space is available behind the building. Available for 6/9/20!



Utilities are not included!



Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!



Pet policy: Dogs not allowed! Cats okay. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



