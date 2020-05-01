All apartments in Baltimore
202 E BARNEY STREET

202 East Barney Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 East Barney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 private bedrooms, each with a full bath, plus a finished basement with a 4th full bath. Additional 1/2 bath on the first floor. Kitchen with breakfast bar & table space area, all look out on the rear yard from sliders. Parking pad off the rear lane & roof deck offers a great view & top floor party room w/wet bar for entertaining. Lots of space and open kitchen/dining layout. Come see a beautiful home, just minutes from night life in Fed Hill, US 95 and Downtown business district. $50. app fee. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E BARNEY STREET have any available units?
202 E BARNEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E BARNEY STREET have?
Some of 202 E BARNEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E BARNEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
202 E BARNEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E BARNEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 E BARNEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 202 E BARNEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 202 E BARNEY STREET offers parking.
Does 202 E BARNEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E BARNEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E BARNEY STREET have a pool?
No, 202 E BARNEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 202 E BARNEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 202 E BARNEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E BARNEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 E BARNEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
