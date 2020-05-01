202 E BARNEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 private bedrooms, each with a full bath, plus a finished basement with a 4th full bath. Additional 1/2 bath on the first floor. Kitchen with breakfast bar & table space area, all look out on the rear yard from sliders. Parking pad off the rear lane & roof deck offers a great view & top floor party room w/wet bar for entertaining. Lots of space and open kitchen/dining layout. Come see a beautiful home, just minutes from night life in Fed Hill, US 95 and Downtown business district. $50. app fee. Pets on a case by case basis.