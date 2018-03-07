All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019

201 W. 27th St

201 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 West 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Updated & Spacious 3BD/1BA Remington Home - Available now! - Updated & Spacious 3BD/1BA Remington Home - Available now!

This home comes with brand new carpet, lighting throughout the entire home, ceiling fans, and ample space!

Super convenient to Station North, Charles Village retail shops/restaurants, MICA, JHU and Penn Station!!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4475806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W. 27th St have any available units?
201 W. 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 W. 27th St have?
Some of 201 W. 27th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W. 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
201 W. 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W. 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 W. 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 201 W. 27th St offer parking?
No, 201 W. 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 201 W. 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W. 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W. 27th St have a pool?
No, 201 W. 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 201 W. 27th St have accessible units?
No, 201 W. 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W. 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W. 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
