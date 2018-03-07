201 W. 27th St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated & Spacious 3BD/1BA Remington Home - Available now! - Updated & Spacious 3BD/1BA Remington Home - Available now!



This home comes with brand new carpet, lighting throughout the entire home, ceiling fans, and ample space!



Super convenient to Station North, Charles Village retail shops/restaurants, MICA, JHU and Penn Station!!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4475806)