2006 Park Ave Unit 3
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2006 Park Ave Unit 3

2006 Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This is a large 1 bedroom 1 full bath apartment with lots of natural sunlight! Located in Historic Reservoir Hill and the cultural district, on a quiet tree-lined street. Walking distance to MICA, light rail, and easy access to I-83! Street parking is plentiful. Owner occupied and the building is well secured. One year lease; or, if tenant signs two year lease, there is no rental increase for the 2nd year.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Well Maintained Unit
* Great Location
* Lots of Street Parking
* Washer and Dryer in Unit
* Pets on a case by case Basis

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

