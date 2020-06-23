200 CROSS KEYS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool tennis court

Spacious, handsomely-presented 1Bedroom Flat - top floor of pristinely maintained Goodlow House - updated Kitchen has been opened to LR w/pass-thru/breakfast bar (offering views thru to the Balcony & the green expanses of North Baltimore) - updated Bath is tastefully tiled w/sit-down shower- This Condo comes with 1 Storage Closet (ground level common store room) & one carport. Utilities are also included w/rent. The Gated Garden community of Cross Keys offers its residents 3 warm-weather swimming pools and 3 Tennis Courts (Condo Rules in this association have strict leasing/rental policies and all lease proposals must be approved by Condo Board before move-in can be scheduled)