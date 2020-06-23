All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
200 CROSS KEYS ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 CROSS KEYS ROAD

200 Cross Keys Road · No Longer Available
Location

200 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, handsomely-presented 1Bedroom Flat - top floor of pristinely maintained Goodlow House - updated Kitchen has been opened to LR w/pass-thru/breakfast bar (offering views thru to the Balcony & the green expanses of North Baltimore) - updated Bath is tastefully tiled w/sit-down shower- This Condo comes with 1 Storage Closet (ground level common store room) & one carport. Utilities are also included w/rent. The Gated Garden community of Cross Keys offers its residents 3 warm-weather swimming pools and 3 Tennis Courts (Condo Rules in this association have strict leasing/rental policies and all lease proposals must be approved by Condo Board before move-in can be scheduled)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD have any available units?
200 CROSS KEYS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD have?
Some of 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
200 CROSS KEYS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD has a pool.
Does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 CROSS KEYS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
