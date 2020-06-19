1963 GREENBERRY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Ready for immediate Rental! NEW VIDEO: youtube.com 1963 Greenberry Road Virtual Walkthrough. 2 BR/2 1/2BA Town-home in a private community. Easy access to JFX, I-695, and local Hospitals. Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and glass backsplash. Stainless Steel appliances with French Door Fridge, deep Sink, dark wood Cabinets, plus new tile Flooring. Living Room/Dining Room combo for easy entertaining! 2 large Master Bedrooms on level 2 with 2 full baths! Don't miss the huge Lower Level with sliders to Patio for your enjoyment. Community Pool and Playground right across the street. Ready for new Tenants today!!