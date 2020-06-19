All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1963 GREENBERRY RD
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

1963 GREENBERRY RD

1963 Greenberry Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1963 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Ready for immediate Rental! NEW VIDEO: youtube.com 1963 Greenberry Road Virtual Walkthrough. 2 BR/2 1/2BA Town-home in a private community. Easy access to JFX, I-695, and local Hospitals. Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and glass backsplash. Stainless Steel appliances with French Door Fridge, deep Sink, dark wood Cabinets, plus new tile Flooring. Living Room/Dining Room combo for easy entertaining! 2 large Master Bedrooms on level 2 with 2 full baths! Don't miss the huge Lower Level with sliders to Patio for your enjoyment. Community Pool and Playground right across the street. Ready for new Tenants today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 GREENBERRY RD have any available units?
1963 GREENBERRY RD has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 GREENBERRY RD have?
Some of 1963 GREENBERRY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 GREENBERRY RD currently offering any rent specials?
1963 GREENBERRY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 GREENBERRY RD pet-friendly?
No, 1963 GREENBERRY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1963 GREENBERRY RD offer parking?
Yes, 1963 GREENBERRY RD does offer parking.
Does 1963 GREENBERRY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 GREENBERRY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 GREENBERRY RD have a pool?
Yes, 1963 GREENBERRY RD has a pool.
Does 1963 GREENBERRY RD have accessible units?
No, 1963 GREENBERRY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 GREENBERRY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 GREENBERRY RD has units with dishwashers.
