Baltimore, MD
1924 Green Haven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1924 Green Haven

1924 Greenhaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Greenhaven Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1924 Green Haven Available 04/15/19 Mt Washington Townhome in Quiet Community - You will love this large townhome in this quiet community of Green Haven. This lovely home offers two large bedrooms each with their own private full bath, lots of closet and storage space thru out, Open first floor with living / dining area and walk out to a large 2nd level deck, galley kitchen gives any cook a great space to work in again lots of storage and a pantry in the kitchen, 1st floor powder room for guests, hardwood floors thru out, lower level gives even more space with a large family room with powder room and a walk out to a small patio. Washer / Dryer in the unit as well as more storage space. FHA & CAC systems, prewired from phone and cable, and lots of free parking. EZ to view. Available to move in Now. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS
Move In Date is Negotiable.

(RLNE2138841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Green Haven have any available units?
1924 Green Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Green Haven have?
Some of 1924 Green Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Green Haven currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Green Haven isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Green Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Green Haven is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Green Haven offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Green Haven does offer parking.
Does 1924 Green Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 Green Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Green Haven have a pool?
No, 1924 Green Haven does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Green Haven have accessible units?
No, 1924 Green Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Green Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Green Haven has units with dishwashers.
