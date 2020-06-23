Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1924 Green Haven Available 04/15/19 Mt Washington Townhome in Quiet Community - You will love this large townhome in this quiet community of Green Haven. This lovely home offers two large bedrooms each with their own private full bath, lots of closet and storage space thru out, Open first floor with living / dining area and walk out to a large 2nd level deck, galley kitchen gives any cook a great space to work in again lots of storage and a pantry in the kitchen, 1st floor powder room for guests, hardwood floors thru out, lower level gives even more space with a large family room with powder room and a walk out to a small patio. Washer / Dryer in the unit as well as more storage space. FHA & CAC systems, prewired from phone and cable, and lots of free parking. EZ to view. Available to move in Now. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS

Move In Date is Negotiable.



(RLNE2138841)