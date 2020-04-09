All apartments in Baltimore
1923 Penrose Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

1923 Penrose Avenue

1923 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

3 bed, 1 bath, unfinished basement. close to public transportation and restaurants. All voucher tenants welcome. Proof of income is a must!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
1923 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1923 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1923 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Penrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Penrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
