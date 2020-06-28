All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1919 Wheeler Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1919 Wheeler Ave.
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1919 Wheeler Ave.

1919 Wheeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1919 Wheeler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mondawmin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1919 Wheeler Ave/5 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Check out this massive 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse on Wheeler avenue. This home not only has a large private porch area but, plenty of space inside. The first floor of this home has wall to wall hardwood floors and laminate tiling in the kitchen. All appliances including, stove, microwave, and refrigerator are included. Behind the dining room is a nice sized bedroom with extra storage space. The other four rooms can be found upstairs and are fully carpeted with ceiling fans. Downstairs in the finished basement is your full-sized washer and dryer and even more entertainment space!

Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Floors
Large private porch
Finished Basement

(RLNE4190582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Wheeler Ave. have any available units?
1919 Wheeler Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Wheeler Ave. have?
Some of 1919 Wheeler Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Wheeler Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Wheeler Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Wheeler Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Wheeler Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1919 Wheeler Ave. offer parking?
No, 1919 Wheeler Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Wheeler Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Wheeler Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Wheeler Ave. have a pool?
No, 1919 Wheeler Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Wheeler Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1919 Wheeler Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Wheeler Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Wheeler Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland