Amenities
1919 Wheeler Ave/5 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Check out this massive 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse on Wheeler avenue. This home not only has a large private porch area but, plenty of space inside. The first floor of this home has wall to wall hardwood floors and laminate tiling in the kitchen. All appliances including, stove, microwave, and refrigerator are included. Behind the dining room is a nice sized bedroom with extra storage space. The other four rooms can be found upstairs and are fully carpeted with ceiling fans. Downstairs in the finished basement is your full-sized washer and dryer and even more entertainment space!
Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Floors
Large private porch
Finished Basement
(RLNE4190582)