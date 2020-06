Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated!! Finished basement townhome in Morrel Park - Fresh Paint! New floors! Updated! Up for rent we have a newly renovated house in Morrel Park. Here are the features that make this house great:



1.) 2 bedrooms

2.) 2 full bathrooms with updated tile and features

3.) nice hardwood floors

4.) Central air and heat!

5.) Washer dryer included in the unit!

6.) Finished basement has a bathroom- could be used as den or additional room, or man cave

7.) Utility area is great for storage

8.) Middle of a quiet street



Discounts available on down payment for qualified applicants! More pictures and application are available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5725525)