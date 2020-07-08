All apartments in Baltimore
19 E. Churchill Street # 19 E.

19 East Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 East Churchill Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
19 E. Churchill Street # 19 E. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BD/3BA Federal Hill home w/ Private Roof Deck! Available 6/15! - Beautiful 3BD/3BA Federal Hill Home w/ Private Roof Deck! This Unit is a Must See! It comes with Carpet & Laminate Flooring, An Updated Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Including an Over the Range Microwave and Dishwasher. Exposed Interior Brick & Fireplace! Overhead lighting throughout. Washer/Dryer. Central A/C. Bedroom on first floor and two additional bedrooms on third floor. Attached garage! Available 6/15!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

Seeking end of May 2021 or 2022 lease ends with an opportunity to renew!

Super convenient to the Inner Harbor, Cross Street Market and all of the great restaurants and bars of Federal Hill!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4982627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

