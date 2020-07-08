Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

19 E. Churchill Street # 19 E. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BD/3BA Federal Hill home w/ Private Roof Deck! Available 6/15! - Beautiful 3BD/3BA Federal Hill Home w/ Private Roof Deck! This Unit is a Must See! It comes with Carpet & Laminate Flooring, An Updated Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Including an Over the Range Microwave and Dishwasher. Exposed Interior Brick & Fireplace! Overhead lighting throughout. Washer/Dryer. Central A/C. Bedroom on first floor and two additional bedrooms on third floor. Attached garage! Available 6/15!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



Seeking end of May 2021 or 2022 lease ends with an opportunity to renew!



Super convenient to the Inner Harbor, Cross Street Market and all of the great restaurants and bars of Federal Hill!



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4982627)