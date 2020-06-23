All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 E. Lombard St.

1826 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1826 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1826 Lombard St./3 Bed, 1.5 Bath in Butchers Hill - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom in Butchers Hill. This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse comes with grill, table with chairs in backyard, amazing closet space and, is located right in the Butchers Hill area. Available NOW. $1900.00 monthly + utilities. FIRST MONTH HALF PRICE.

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse
2,200 Sq. feet
Street Parking
Decorative Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Full-size Washer and Dryer

Welcome Home!

(RLNE3207677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 E. Lombard St. have any available units?
1826 E. Lombard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 E. Lombard St. have?
Some of 1826 E. Lombard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 E. Lombard St. currently offering any rent specials?
1826 E. Lombard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 E. Lombard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 E. Lombard St. is pet friendly.
Does 1826 E. Lombard St. offer parking?
No, 1826 E. Lombard St. does not offer parking.
Does 1826 E. Lombard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 E. Lombard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 E. Lombard St. have a pool?
No, 1826 E. Lombard St. does not have a pool.
Does 1826 E. Lombard St. have accessible units?
No, 1826 E. Lombard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 E. Lombard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 E. Lombard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
