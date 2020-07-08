1825 HANOVER STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term Lease Available. Furnished or Partial Furnished. 2 Car Parking, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, New Paint, Newer Front Load Washer and Dryer, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. First Floor has Living Room Dining Room, Kitchen and Laundry. Two Bedrooms upstairs and Full Bathroom. Cute and Clean Row home. Built -Ins and Custom Closets. Central A/C and ceiling fans. 2 Car Parking. Fenced Rear Yard. Close to City Garage, Under Armour and Nicks Fish House. Furnished and or short term is additional cost. Owner is agent.