All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1825 HANOVER STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1825 HANOVER STREET S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

1825 HANOVER STREET S

1825 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1825 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short Term Lease Available. Furnished or Partial Furnished. 2 Car Parking, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, New Paint, Newer Front Load Washer and Dryer, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. First Floor has Living Room Dining Room, Kitchen and Laundry. Two Bedrooms upstairs and Full Bathroom. Cute and Clean Row home. Built -Ins and Custom Closets. Central A/C and ceiling fans. 2 Car Parking. Fenced Rear Yard. Close to City Garage, Under Armour and Nicks Fish House. Furnished and or short term is additional cost. Owner is agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 HANOVER STREET S have any available units?
1825 HANOVER STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 HANOVER STREET S have?
Some of 1825 HANOVER STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 HANOVER STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1825 HANOVER STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 HANOVER STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1825 HANOVER STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1825 HANOVER STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1825 HANOVER STREET S offers parking.
Does 1825 HANOVER STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 HANOVER STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 HANOVER STREET S have a pool?
No, 1825 HANOVER STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1825 HANOVER STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1825 HANOVER STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 HANOVER STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 HANOVER STREET S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland