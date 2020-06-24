All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

1818 Jackson St

1818 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Jackson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Federal Hill Rowhome - Property Id: 108036

Looking for tenants for our beautiful Federal Hill Rowhome. Located on Jackson St., it is in walking distance of Shoppers and Harris Teeter shopping plazas. It is also within walking distance of Cross St night life, Federal Hill Park, Fort McHenry, as well as the Inner Harbor. Just a couple blocks from Riverside Park.

House Details:
-3bedrooms
-3.5Bathrooms
-Each Bedroom has their own private bathroom, with one additional half bathroom on the main floor.
-Brand new renovations
-Parking Pad
-Off street parking (no permit required)
-Two tier roof top deck
-Stainless steel appliances
-Washer and Dryer in basement laundry room
-Pets are ok, no additional fee!
-Smoking Outdoors only
-Available May 1st move in

Please contact us if you would like to take a tour or would like more pictures. Thanks!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/108036p
Property Id 108036

(RLNE5209844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Jackson St have any available units?
1818 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Jackson St have?
Some of 1818 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1818 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1818 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1818 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
