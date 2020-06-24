1818 Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Federal Hill Rowhome - Property Id: 108036



Looking for tenants for our beautiful Federal Hill Rowhome. Located on Jackson St., it is in walking distance of Shoppers and Harris Teeter shopping plazas. It is also within walking distance of Cross St night life, Federal Hill Park, Fort McHenry, as well as the Inner Harbor. Just a couple blocks from Riverside Park.



House Details:

-3bedrooms

-3.5Bathrooms

-Each Bedroom has their own private bathroom, with one additional half bathroom on the main floor.

-Brand new renovations

-Parking Pad

-Off street parking (no permit required)

-Two tier roof top deck

-Stainless steel appliances

-Washer and Dryer in basement laundry room

-Pets are ok, no additional fee!

-Smoking Outdoors only

-Available May 1st move in



Please contact us if you would like to take a tour or would like more pictures. Thanks!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/108036p

