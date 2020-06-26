1814 E PRATT STREET

1814 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom plus a den townhouse in the heart of Upper Fells Point. Newly renovated in 2009, gourmet kitchen, with granite counters. Washer/dryer in the unit, and roof top deck. Easy walk to Hopkins of Fells Point
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
