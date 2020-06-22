All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

1812 Laurens Street

1812 Laurens Street · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Laurens Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated home with new appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features wireless security system with secure entry, luxury plank flooring on main level, plush carpet in bedrooms, central AC and heating, recessed lighting, and washer/dryer set. Kitchen features laminate counter-tops, white soft close cabinets, new appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.

OFFERING A ***SPECIAL DISCOUNT*** ON THE SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!
Tastefully updated home with new kitchen and appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal), new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features security system with secure entry, washer/dryer set, recessed lighting, and luxury plank flooring throughout... score - no carpet!! Kitchen features amazing countertops, white soft close cabinets. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Laurens Street have any available units?
1812 Laurens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Laurens Street have?
Some of 1812 Laurens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Laurens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Laurens Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Laurens Street pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Laurens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1812 Laurens Street offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Laurens Street does offer parking.
Does 1812 Laurens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Laurens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Laurens Street have a pool?
No, 1812 Laurens Street does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Laurens Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 Laurens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Laurens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Laurens Street has units with dishwashers.
