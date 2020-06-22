1812 Laurens Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated home with new appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features wireless security system with secure entry, luxury plank flooring on main level, plush carpet in bedrooms, central AC and heating, recessed lighting, and washer/dryer set. Kitchen features laminate counter-tops, white soft close cabinets, new appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.



OFFERING A ***SPECIAL DISCOUNT*** ON THE SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!

Tastefully updated home with new kitchen and appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal), new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features security system with secure entry, washer/dryer set, recessed lighting, and luxury plank flooring throughout... score - no carpet!! Kitchen features amazing countertops, white soft close cabinets. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.