HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY* END OF GROUP ROWHOME ON A QUIET STREET ON THE EDGE OF FED HILL* AMPLE STREET PARKING & 2-CAR PARKING PAD IN THE REAR* FANTASTIC ROOFTOP DECK WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS* UPDATED FROM 2016+ * TWO BEDROOMS TOP LEVEL WITH ONE FULL BATH* POSSIBLE 3RD BED LOWER LEVEL WITH 2ND FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have any available units?
1803 WESTPHAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have?
Some of 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1803 WESTPHAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.