1803 WESTPHAL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY* END OF GROUP ROWHOME ON A QUIET STREET ON THE EDGE OF FED HILL* AMPLE STREET PARKING & 2-CAR PARKING PAD IN THE REAR* FANTASTIC ROOFTOP DECK WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS* UPDATED FROM 2016+ * TWO BEDROOMS TOP LEVEL WITH ONE FULL BATH* POSSIBLE 3RD BED LOWER LEVEL WITH 2ND FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS