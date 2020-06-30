All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1803 WESTPHAL PLACE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1803 WESTPHAL PLACE

1803 Westphal Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1803 Westphal Place, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY* END OF GROUP ROWHOME ON A QUIET STREET ON THE EDGE OF FED HILL* AMPLE STREET PARKING & 2-CAR PARKING PAD IN THE REAR* FANTASTIC ROOFTOP DECK WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS* UPDATED FROM 2016+ * TWO BEDROOMS TOP LEVEL WITH ONE FULL BATH* POSSIBLE 3RD BED LOWER LEVEL WITH 2ND FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have any available units?
1803 WESTPHAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have?
Some of 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1803 WESTPHAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 WESTPHAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland