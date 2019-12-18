All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 18 North Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
18 North Rose Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

18 North Rose Street

18 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Steps from Patterson Park and ready for immediate occupancy! This ultra cozy town home is 696 sq ft with two snug bedrooms and another 250 sq ft finished basement space that could be used as a third bedroom or living space. Perfect for close living or roommates living on separate floors with the middle level common area.

Beautifully renovated and priced just right! Gleaming hardwood floors! Exposed brick! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, tile floors & stainless steel appliances! Open staircase! Fully finished lower level! A private patio and small deck off of the bedroom! PRIVATE PARKING PAD! Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Exposed brick and fully finished lower level. Deck off bedroom.

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $1,500
The security deposit is: $1,500
Total estimated move in costs are: $3,000

CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years
- undischarged bankruptcy
- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process 

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders. 

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 North Rose Street have any available units?
18 North Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 North Rose Street have?
Some of 18 North Rose Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 North Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 North Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 North Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 North Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 18 North Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 18 North Rose Street offers parking.
Does 18 North Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 North Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 North Rose Street have a pool?
No, 18 North Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 North Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 18 North Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 North Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 North Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland