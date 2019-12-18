18 North Rose Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Steps from Patterson Park and ready for immediate occupancy! This ultra cozy town home is 696 sq ft with two snug bedrooms and another 250 sq ft finished basement space that could be used as a third bedroom or living space. Perfect for close living or roommates living on separate floors with the middle level common area.



Beautifully renovated and priced just right! Gleaming hardwood floors! Exposed brick! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, tile floors & stainless steel appliances! Open staircase! Fully finished lower level! A private patio and small deck off of the bedroom! PRIVATE PARKING PAD! Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Exposed brick and fully finished lower level. Deck off bedroom.



Please review the following information.

The monthly rent is: $1,500

The security deposit is: $1,500

Total estimated move in costs are: $3,000



CRITERIA:

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years

- undischarged bankruptcy

- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point

- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.