Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1726 S Hanover St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1726 S Hanover St

1726 S Hanover St · No Longer Available
Location

1726 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a Close walk to Riverside Park. This is such a great location it is hard to turn down! You are in one of the best communities Baltimore has to offer. It is very close to 95 so you won't have to fight the traffic in the city to get to the interstate. It is walking distance to everything Federal Hill has to offer. Close to Downtown, Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, M and T Stadium; restaurants and night life. Now to talk about the house itself! It is updated with granite, hardwood floors stainless steal appliances, gas stove and every convenience you could ask for. The exposed brick adds the uniqueness that Baltimore is known for. This is an amazing find!

Property Highlights:

* GREAT LOCATION!
* Granite counter tops
* Hardwood floors
* Exposed bricks
* New carpet in the bedrooms
* Two in one washer/dryer
* Basement great for storage
* Parking Pad

Available July 1!

(RLNE4938210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 S Hanover St have any available units?
1726 S Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 S Hanover St have?
Some of 1726 S Hanover St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1726 S Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 S Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 1726 S Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 1726 S Hanover St offers parking.
Does 1726 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 S Hanover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1726 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1726 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1726 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 S Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
