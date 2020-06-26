1726 S Hanover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a Close walk to Riverside Park. This is such a great location it is hard to turn down! You are in one of the best communities Baltimore has to offer. It is very close to 95 so you won't have to fight the traffic in the city to get to the interstate. It is walking distance to everything Federal Hill has to offer. Close to Downtown, Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, M and T Stadium; restaurants and night life. Now to talk about the house itself! It is updated with granite, hardwood floors stainless steal appliances, gas stove and every convenience you could ask for. The exposed brick adds the uniqueness that Baltimore is known for. This is an amazing find!



Property Highlights:



* GREAT LOCATION!

* Granite counter tops

* Hardwood floors

* Exposed bricks

* New carpet in the bedrooms

* Two in one washer/dryer

* Basement great for storage

* Parking Pad



Available July 1!



(RLNE4938210)