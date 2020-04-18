1717 Gough St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

PRIME LOCATION, Modern 4 Level Renovation with Unique Architectural Features and Floating Staircase Conveniently located in between Fells Point, Johns Hopkins and Harbor East.



Perfect for Hopkins and Baltimore Law students, Teach for America and Bay View Residency program students. Move-in ready before summer ends!



Location:

-Just blocks south of Johns Hopkins.

-3 Blocks North of the NEW Broadway Market and downtown Fells Point bars,

restaurants and shopping.

-Walking distance to Harbor East: Shopping, restaurants & movie theatre

-Walking distance to Harbor Point

-5 Minute Walk to Patterson Park

-2 Miles to Target, DSW, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, Petco, Mission BBQ and More!



House Features Include:

-4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms

-All Bathrooms include Modern Fixtures and Full Ceramic Tile.

-1 Master Suite with In-Suite Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub and Walk-in Closet.

-Second Master Suite on Top Floor with Hallway Bathroom Featuring Jacuzzi

Tub and Walk-In Roman Shower with Private Wet bar.

-Digital Front Door Lock.

-All Hardwood Floors.

-Central AC.



-Fully Loaded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Ceramic Flooring, Tile

Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances.

-Large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, Sink and Storage.

-Slate Patio.

-Full House Surround Sound with Wireless Connectivity.

-Large Partially Finished Basement, Perfect for Storage

-Tons of storage in the basement



Rent: $2,800/mo.

Move-In: 8/3/2019

Security Deposit: One Month Rent.

Pets Welcome with $500 Deposit

Tenant pays all utilities including water



Contact Steve at 443-812-5459 or at sstern82@gmail.com to schedule a showing and let us know a little about yourselves.