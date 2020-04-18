All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1717 Gough St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

1717 Gough St

1717 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION, Modern 4 Level Renovation with Unique Architectural Features and Floating Staircase Conveniently located in between Fells Point, Johns Hopkins and Harbor East.

Perfect for Hopkins and Baltimore Law students, Teach for America and Bay View Residency program students. Move-in ready before summer ends!

Location:
-Just blocks south of Johns Hopkins.
-3 Blocks North of the NEW Broadway Market and downtown Fells Point bars,
restaurants and shopping.
-Walking distance to Harbor East: Shopping, restaurants & movie theatre
-Walking distance to Harbor Point
-5 Minute Walk to Patterson Park
-2 Miles to Target, DSW, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, Petco, Mission BBQ and More!

House Features Include:
-4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms
-All Bathrooms include Modern Fixtures and Full Ceramic Tile.
-1 Master Suite with In-Suite Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub and Walk-in Closet.
-Second Master Suite on Top Floor with Hallway Bathroom Featuring Jacuzzi
Tub and Walk-In Roman Shower with Private Wet bar.
-Digital Front Door Lock.
-All Hardwood Floors.
-Central AC.

-Fully Loaded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Ceramic Flooring, Tile
Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances.
-Large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, Sink and Storage.
-Slate Patio.
-Full House Surround Sound with Wireless Connectivity.
-Large Partially Finished Basement, Perfect for Storage
-Tons of storage in the basement

Rent: $2,800/mo.
Move-In: 8/3/2019
Security Deposit: One Month Rent.
Pets Welcome with $500 Deposit
Tenant pays all utilities including water

Contact Steve at 443-812-5459 or at sstern82@gmail.com to schedule a showing and let us know a little about yourselves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Gough St have any available units?
1717 Gough St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Gough St have?
Some of 1717 Gough St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Gough St currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Gough St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Gough St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Gough St is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Gough St offer parking?
No, 1717 Gough St does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Gough St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Gough St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Gough St have a pool?
No, 1717 Gough St does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Gough St have accessible units?
No, 1717 Gough St does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Gough St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Gough St has units with dishwashers.
