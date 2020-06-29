All apartments in Baltimore
1716 S HANOVER STREET
1716 S HANOVER STREET

1716 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home in Federal HIll has 2 car parking and a finished basement with extra room for that could be a bedroom/ office. the rent advertised is for 2 people. Great space walking distance to all that Federal Hill has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

