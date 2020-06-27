All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1707 Light St

1707 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Recently updated kitchen 2 bed and updated 2 bath house is Federal Hill with 2 car off street parking pad - This Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Federal Hill is boasting with historic hard wood floors throughout the house, central AC and heat, master suite on the top floor, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the the backyard, or warm up in front of the living room fireplace in the winter. House includes off street parking pad that can fit up to 2 cars (can fit a one large truck and small car), all of the rooms are specious that offer large closet spaces. Pets are welcome.

(RLNE5062416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 1707 Light St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Light St is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Light St offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Light St offers parking.
