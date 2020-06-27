1707 Light St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated kitchen 2 bed and updated 2 bath house is Federal Hill with 2 car off street parking pad - This Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Federal Hill is boasting with historic hard wood floors throughout the house, central AC and heat, master suite on the top floor, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the the backyard, or warm up in front of the living room fireplace in the winter. House includes off street parking pad that can fit up to 2 cars (can fit a one large truck and small car), all of the rooms are specious that offer large closet spaces. Pets are welcome.



(RLNE5062416)