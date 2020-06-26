17 W HILL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 17 W Hill St! 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom row home in Otterbein community. The first level features a centrally located kitchen, an open floor plan for living and dining, and a half bath. The sliding glass doors in living room lead onto the back deck. Upstairs are 2 large freshly painted and carpeted bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry and storage in the basement. 1 assigned PARKING spot in back lot. Home is close to all downtown attractions, UMD Medical Campus, bus routes and stadiums.