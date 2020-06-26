All apartments in Baltimore
17 W HILL STREET

17 West Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 West Hill Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 17 W Hill St! 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom row home in Otterbein community. The first level features a centrally located kitchen, an open floor plan for living and dining, and a half bath. The sliding glass doors in living room lead onto the back deck. Upstairs are 2 large freshly painted and carpeted bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry and storage in the basement. 1 assigned PARKING spot in back lot. Home is close to all downtown attractions, UMD Medical Campus, bus routes and stadiums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 W HILL STREET have any available units?
17 W HILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 W HILL STREET have?
Some of 17 W HILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 W HILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 W HILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 W HILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17 W HILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 17 W HILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 17 W HILL STREET offers parking.
Does 17 W HILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 W HILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 W HILL STREET have a pool?
No, 17 W HILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 W HILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 W HILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 W HILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 W HILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
