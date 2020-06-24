All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 23 2019

1651 N Bentalou

1651 North Bentalou Street · No Longer Available
Location

1651 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Beautifully Comfortable & Newly Renovated Baltimore 3B 2Ba Home - You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 full-bathroom Baltimore City Row Home!

Unique and beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with brilliant cabinetry and appliances. Plush carpeting for comfortable stairs, hallways and bedrooms. Baltimore charm in the stairway banister and via the natural light of the upstairs bay window.

Basement for storage and a covered porch for front yard relaxation.

Come take your walkthrough today!

(RLNE3419462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 N Bentalou have any available units?
1651 N Bentalou doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 N Bentalou have?
Some of 1651 N Bentalou's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 N Bentalou currently offering any rent specials?
1651 N Bentalou is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 N Bentalou pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 N Bentalou is pet friendly.
Does 1651 N Bentalou offer parking?
No, 1651 N Bentalou does not offer parking.
Does 1651 N Bentalou have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 N Bentalou does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 N Bentalou have a pool?
No, 1651 N Bentalou does not have a pool.
Does 1651 N Bentalou have accessible units?
No, 1651 N Bentalou does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 N Bentalou have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 N Bentalou does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

