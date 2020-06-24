1651 N Bentalou

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Comfortable & Newly Renovated Baltimore 3B 2Ba Home - You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 full-bathroom Baltimore City Row Home!



Unique and beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with brilliant cabinetry and appliances. Plush carpeting for comfortable stairs, hallways and bedrooms. Baltimore charm in the stairway banister and via the natural light of the upstairs bay window.



Basement for storage and a covered porch for front yard relaxation.



Come take your walkthrough today!



