1650 S CHARLES STREET

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in prime location with 3 PARKING SPOTS!This 4 story, end of row house features a roof deck with panoramic views of the city, a fully finished basement, washer/dryer hardwood floors on the main level. Being at the end of the row means it's wider than your normal fed hill house, with lots of windows. Home features a large open living room with corner door entrance, leading to a separate dining room connecting to the galley kitchen. Rear entrance leads to rear deck and parking pad. 2nd floor features 2 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, 3rd floor features 2 more bedrooms and 1 full bath. Basement is partially finished and can be used as recreational room, den, possible bedroom. Rooftop views galore!Make this your new home now and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!