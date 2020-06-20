All apartments in Baltimore
1650 S CHARLES STREET
1650 S CHARLES STREET

1650 South Charles Street · (410) 823-0033
Location

1650 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2092 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in prime location with 3 PARKING SPOTS!This 4 story, end of row house features a roof deck with panoramic views of the city, a fully finished basement, washer/dryer hardwood floors on the main level. Being at the end of the row means it's wider than your normal fed hill house, with lots of windows. Home features a large open living room with corner door entrance, leading to a separate dining room connecting to the galley kitchen. Rear entrance leads to rear deck and parking pad. 2nd floor features 2 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, 3rd floor features 2 more bedrooms and 1 full bath. Basement is partially finished and can be used as recreational room, den, possible bedroom. Rooftop views galore!Make this your new home now and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1650 S CHARLES STREET has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1650 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1650 S CHARLES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1650 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1650 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1650 S CHARLES STREET does offer parking.
Does 1650 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1650 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1650 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1650 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
