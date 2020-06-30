All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1647 COVINGTON STREET

1647 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Covington Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Wonderful Riverside Park Front Rowhome with PARKING! This lovely home features wood floors, open layout, exposed brick, upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of pantry space, 1/2 bath & washer/dryer on 1st floor, separate dining room area with bench seating leading to rear porch (grill included!), overlooking a rear yard and PARKING PAD! 2nd floor has wood floors, front bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath in hallway, middle bedroom with full bath leading to rear 3rd bedroom with vaulted ceilings, heated floors, and private balcony railing. 3rd floor is full addition that can be a 4th bedroom or recreational room with wet bar, wine & beer fridge, real wood fireplace, skylight to 2nd floor, Skylights, Integrated Sound System & LED Lights throughout home, Dual zone Heat & AC, and state of the art security system, FRONT and REAR DECKS with AMAZING PARK & CITY VIEWS! WATER VIEW from the REAR DECK! Full improved basement with hatch entry, wide staircase, cellar freezer Make this your NEW HOME NOW! Start enjoying the CITY LIFE! Rarely Available Otterbein Swim Club Bond/Membership Available for renters. Renters must pay the memberships dues if they would like have this membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
1647 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 1647 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1647 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1647 COVINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1647 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1647 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1647 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1647 COVINGTON STREET has a pool.
Does 1647 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1647 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

