1647 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Wonderful Riverside Park Front Rowhome with PARKING! This lovely home features wood floors, open layout, exposed brick, upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of pantry space, 1/2 bath & washer/dryer on 1st floor, separate dining room area with bench seating leading to rear porch (grill included!), overlooking a rear yard and PARKING PAD! 2nd floor has wood floors, front bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath in hallway, middle bedroom with full bath leading to rear 3rd bedroom with vaulted ceilings, heated floors, and private balcony railing. 3rd floor is full addition that can be a 4th bedroom or recreational room with wet bar, wine & beer fridge, real wood fireplace, skylight to 2nd floor, Skylights, Integrated Sound System & LED Lights throughout home, Dual zone Heat & AC, and state of the art security system, FRONT and REAR DECKS with AMAZING PARK & CITY VIEWS! WATER VIEW from the REAR DECK! Full improved basement with hatch entry, wide staircase, cellar freezer Make this your NEW HOME NOW! Start enjoying the CITY LIFE! Rarely Available Otterbein Swim Club Bond/Membership Available for renters. Renters must pay the memberships dues if they would like have this membership.