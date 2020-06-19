All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1632 East Preston Street

1632 East Preston Street · (443) 216-9868
Location

1632 East Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1632 East Preston Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1632 East Preston Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Floor Row Home!!! - This amazing home is adjacent to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and minutes from Downtown.

This bright recently renovated home has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living areas and huge bedrooms with plush carpet.

Conveniently accessible to several bus lines, the Johns Hopkins metro station, Charm City Circulator, Pennsylvania Station (Baltimore), and freeway, this home is a perfect location to live your best city life.

Call the office today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5744391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 East Preston Street have any available units?
1632 East Preston Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1632 East Preston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1632 East Preston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 East Preston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 East Preston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1632 East Preston Street offer parking?
No, 1632 East Preston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1632 East Preston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 East Preston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 East Preston Street have a pool?
No, 1632 East Preston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1632 East Preston Street have accessible units?
No, 1632 East Preston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 East Preston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 East Preston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 East Preston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 East Preston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
