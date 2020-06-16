All apartments in Baltimore
1630 RAMPART MEWS

1630 Rampart Mews · (443) 756-3218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Rampart Mews, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to tour this stunning property. Please view the 3D virtual tour available at https://www.zillow.com/homes/1630-Rampart-Mews-Baltimore,-MD,-21230_rb/122476521_zpid/?view=public&mmlb=t,0 or http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/174320 and call Bill Ganz at 443-756-3218 with any questions. I would be happy to set up a private personalized tour of this home and the Locust Point Community for you and answer any questions that you may have. This newly built, pristine condition 3 bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome features over 2,200 square feet of luxury living located directly off of the shores of Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. Spectacular waterfront views of the Inner Harbor and the Baltimore skyline are featured from every level of the home and are highlighted on the main level outdoor balcony and the spacious rooftop patio. The main level of the home features a centrally located gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and breakfast bar seating for four people. Adjacent to the kitchen is a powder room, the dining room and a spacious family room both of which are perfect for entertaining. Two spacious master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms are featured on the third level of the home and an entry-level bedroom with full bathroom provides the third bedroom location within the home. The rooftop level of the home features an oversized fully finished indoor entertaining area complete with wet bar, table space and movie projector. Outside the rooftop patio provides plenty of space for outdoor entertaining with postcard panoramic views of the Inner Harbor and the city skyline. Parking for three vehicles is provided for both within the attached two-car garage and adjacent parking space. The surrounding Locust Point neighborhood features numerous shops, delicious local restaurants and parks. With a water taxi stop near the home and a bus stop two minutes away, you'll have no problems getting out and exploring the city! Check out the Sagamore Spirit Distillery, Fort McHenry, Horseshoe Casino or take in a Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium or watch the Orioles play at Camden Yards, both just 10 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 RAMPART MEWS have any available units?
1630 RAMPART MEWS has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 RAMPART MEWS have?
Some of 1630 RAMPART MEWS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 RAMPART MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
1630 RAMPART MEWS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 RAMPART MEWS pet-friendly?
No, 1630 RAMPART MEWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1630 RAMPART MEWS offer parking?
Yes, 1630 RAMPART MEWS does offer parking.
Does 1630 RAMPART MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 RAMPART MEWS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 RAMPART MEWS have a pool?
No, 1630 RAMPART MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 1630 RAMPART MEWS have accessible units?
No, 1630 RAMPART MEWS does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 RAMPART MEWS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 RAMPART MEWS has units with dishwashers.
