You don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to tour this stunning property. Please view the 3D virtual tour available at https://www.zillow.com/homes/1630-Rampart-Mews-Baltimore,-MD,-21230_rb/122476521_zpid/?view=public&mmlb=t,0 or http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/174320 and call Bill Ganz at 443-756-3218 with any questions. I would be happy to set up a private personalized tour of this home and the Locust Point Community for you and answer any questions that you may have. This newly built, pristine condition 3 bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome features over 2,200 square feet of luxury living located directly off of the shores of Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. Spectacular waterfront views of the Inner Harbor and the Baltimore skyline are featured from every level of the home and are highlighted on the main level outdoor balcony and the spacious rooftop patio. The main level of the home features a centrally located gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and breakfast bar seating for four people. Adjacent to the kitchen is a powder room, the dining room and a spacious family room both of which are perfect for entertaining. Two spacious master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms are featured on the third level of the home and an entry-level bedroom with full bathroom provides the third bedroom location within the home. The rooftop level of the home features an oversized fully finished indoor entertaining area complete with wet bar, table space and movie projector. Outside the rooftop patio provides plenty of space for outdoor entertaining with postcard panoramic views of the Inner Harbor and the city skyline. Parking for three vehicles is provided for both within the attached two-car garage and adjacent parking space. The surrounding Locust Point neighborhood features numerous shops, delicious local restaurants and parks. With a water taxi stop near the home and a bus stop two minutes away, you'll have no problems getting out and exploring the city! Check out the Sagamore Spirit Distillery, Fort McHenry, Horseshoe Casino or take in a Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium or watch the Orioles play at Camden Yards, both just 10 minutes away.