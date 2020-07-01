All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

1629 STONEWOOD ROAD

1629 Stonewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Stonewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Chinquapin Run Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderfully updated property available for move in March 15th. This home was a total renovation just two years ago and is in fantastic condition. The open concept main level has hardwood floors and has room for a large living room and dining room. The kitchen is centered around the large island with room for a breakfast bar, has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, each with a closet, share a fantastically updated bathroom. Finished basement can be the 4th bedroom. Laundry and second full bathroom located in the basement as well. Application fee is $35 per adult. Minimum requirements include adults with 650+ credit scores and household income to exceed $65,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1629 STONEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1629 STONEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 STONEWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.

