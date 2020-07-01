1629 STONEWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Wonderfully updated property available for move in March 15th. This home was a total renovation just two years ago and is in fantastic condition. The open concept main level has hardwood floors and has room for a large living room and dining room. The kitchen is centered around the large island with room for a breakfast bar, has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, each with a closet, share a fantastically updated bathroom. Finished basement can be the 4th bedroom. Laundry and second full bathroom located in the basement as well. Application fee is $35 per adult. Minimum requirements include adults with 650+ credit scores and household income to exceed $65,000.