1618 HOMESTEAD STREET

Amenities
Don't walk...RUN to see this magnificent, fully renovated property in Coldstream Homestead Montebello! This gorgeous home is freshly painted throughout with a large living room and separate dining room. A stunning kitchen with granite and stainless appliances and a back door that opens to a fully fenced backyard. A beautiful upstairs bathroom and spacious bedrooms give the property a truly comfortable feel. Plenty of storage space available in the basement! LEAD FREE! NEW HVAC/CAC! RENT TO OWN AVAILABLE! Discover what this amazing neighborhood has to offer - schedule your appointment today (traditional and virtual tours available!).