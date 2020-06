Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated end of group townhome available immediately for rent. The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts updates including stainless steel appliances, custom espresso cabinets, hardwood floors throughout, new carpet, parking and freshly painted walls. The unfinished basement has in-unit laundry and room for storage. Located conveniently near University of MD Medical Center, public transportation and downtown. The application is available on longandfoster.com.